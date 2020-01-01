THE EDGE
The EDGE hand sanitizing station ensures widespread access to public spaces and business coast-to-coast.
A Comprehensive Approach
•Custom Fabricated
•Stainless Steel
•Touchless Dispenser
•Outdoor / Indoor options
•Tamperproof
•High Traffic Use
•Public Space Planning
•Battery powered outdoors with Solar option
•Rechargeable Battery pack indoors
•19” wide X 19” deep X 58” tall
•28” x 28” non-trip base
•83lbs
•5-Gallon – up to 20,000 uses before refill
10-Gallon option – up to 40,000 before refill