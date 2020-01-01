THE EDGE

The EDGE hand sanitizing station ensures widespread access to public spaces and business coast-to-coast.

•Custom Fabricated

•Stainless Steel

•Touchless Dispenser

•Outdoor / Indoor options

•Tamperproof

•High Traffic Use

•Public Space Planning

•Battery powered outdoors with Solar option

•Rechargeable Battery pack indoors

•19” wide X 19” deep X 58” tall

•28” x 28” non-trip base

•83lbs

•5-Gallon – up to 20,000 uses before refill

10-Gallon option – up to 40,000 before refill